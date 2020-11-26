Recovering Polop’s past

ALICANTE’S provincial council the Diputacion is spending €133,000 on restoring Polop’s Castillo.

Originally a 12th century Moorish stronghold that was the town’s cemetery until 1945, the Castillo was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 1997.

Some sections are badly deteriorated and restoration has involved urgent repairs to prevent their collapse, but Polop’s mayor Gabriel Fernandez said that work is now progressing at a good pace.

Visiting the Castillo with Juan Francisco Perez Llorca, who heads the Diputacion’s Public Works department, Fernandez explained that the rehabilitation has the double purpose of recovering the municipality’s history while eventually increasing the tourist offer with an open-air museum.

