Recent News in Brief from across the Costa del Sol

Grammy Award

ARGENTINE children’s entertainer Cecilia Keil who performs under the stage name Tina Kids and has lived in Estepona for 20 years has just won her first Latin Grammy Award for her kid’s album Sing and Play which is an international hit.

Christmas plant

WITH the run up to Christmas, the Torremolinos Council is taking the opportunity to decorate its roundabouts with poinsettias and is also using this as a reason to repair any damage that may have been done to them.

Fighting violence

A CHEQUE in the sum of €4,487.50 has been given by Malaga City Council to the Association of Women Survivors of Gender Violence, (Amusuvig Malaga) to assist the organisation in its vital work to assist those who continue to suffer from Gender Violence.

LED lights

AS part of its ongoing commitment to use of greener technology, the Benalmadena Council is arranging to install a further 67 LED lights to replace the old fashioned and expensive ones in two streets in the Pueblo.

Dog park

ALERT to the needs of dog owners throughout the municipality, the Fuengirola Council has opened its seventh dog park near to Calle Frascuelo which consists of a specially constructed and fenced area covering some 200 square metres on what used to be an unused lot.

Hospitality options

THOSE under the age of 35 who want to consider starting a career in hospitality are invited to apply to be admitted to the Escuela de Hostelería de Benahavis before November 30 and if accepted can learn cookery or front of house skills.

Boardwalk extension

Work has started on a further 500 metre extension of the boardwalk from Cable Beach to Rio Real in order for this coastal pedestrian area to join up with Las Chapas according to the Marbella Council which is undertaking the work.

