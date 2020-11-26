Heavy rains causing flash flooding have again damaged property on the coast over the past 24 hours.

Serious flash flooding has caused untold damage over the past 24 hours in Marbella and Fuengirola as well as the usual street flooding inland.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services rescued a trapped driver in Marbella on Avenida Principe Salman close to the Dama de Noche urbanization.

Initially, three cars were trapped by high and running water due to the torrential rain, although two drivers were able to exit their vehicles. Still, one remained, it was this vehicle that was towed away from immediate danger then the driver exited his car to safety.

This all happened around 6 am Thursday, November 26.

In Fuengirola, Firefighters had to intervene and check for occupants and make safe three (3) properties in Carvajal and Torreblanca close to the promenade where several small side streets were impassable.

Several areas had near-record rainfall as 70 litres per square metre fell in Guadalhorce close to central Malaga, and small towns were hit by flash flooding throughout the night with all emergency services on standby ready to attend the inevitable calls for help.

The weather improves somewhat into the weekend with 9 degrees Celcius mean temperature and cloudy spells.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rains cause chaos”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.