Quick Crossword 1846

Play with our Quick Crossword every week – this week the issue 1846, and enjoy with the euro weekly news brain training.
1. Wagers 4
2. Raw, unprepared 5
3. Spoiled, ruined or demolished 9
4. Pugilist 5
5. Spring upward of forward 4
6. Flat 4
7. Given the sack 5
8. Lasting 9
9. Come or go into 5
10. Not in action or at work 4
11. Very young child 4
12. Larval frog or toad 7
13. Uncommon 4
14. Powdery residue of anything burnt 5
15. Make fit or suitable 5
16. Chosen by vote 7
17. Retains 5
18. Conceals 5
19. Costing nothing 4
20. Hollow in a rock, a cliff or underground 4
