Quick Crossword 1846

Play with our Quick Crossword every week – this week the issue 1846, and enjoy with the euro weekly news brain training.



1. Wagers 4 2. Raw, unprepared 5 3. Spoiled, ruined or demolished 9 4. Pugilist 5 5. Spring upward of forward 4 6. Flat 4 7. Given the sack 5 8. Lasting 9 9. Come or go into 5 10. Not in action or at work 4 11. Very young child 4 12. Larval frog or toad 7 13. Uncommon 4 14. Powdery residue of anything burnt 5 15. Make fit or suitable 5 16. Chosen by vote 7 17. Retains 5 18. Conceals 5 19. Costing nothing 4 20. Hollow in a rock, a cliff or underground 4 X