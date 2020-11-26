THE Gibraltar Gambling Division have, alongside other gambling regulators (UK and Malta), assisted by providing evidence in a multi- jurisdictional investigation conducted by the Darts Regulatory Authority (DRA) into match fixing.

The Commission was engaged, alongside the Gibraltar gambling industry in identifying suspicious activity and ensuring that relevant betting and account data was transferred in a compliant manner to assist the investigation. Integrity in sports betting is an issue that has received specific mention in Gibraltar’s data protection legislation.

The investigation commenced in May 2020 and as a result of the investigation, Kyle Mckinstry, a professional darts player from Northern Ireland, was banned on 25 November 2020 from the sport for a total of eight and a half years for fixing two matches in the “A Night at the Darts” series which took place during lockdown.

Part of that ban was for failing to supply mobile phone records and he was also ordered to pay costs of £4,730.

Although he initially denied the allegations, McKinstry later accepted that they were true and on the evening of Wednesday November 25 made the following statement on his Facebook page;

“I am just writing this to let everyone know I have been banned from the sport I love (darts) for 8 years. I made a bad error of judgment at a bad time in my life.

“This is something I will regret for the rest of my life and I hope this Is a catalyst for anyone else in a bad position. I am going to work hard and keep my head down and hopefully put this behind me and come back bigger and stronger.”

