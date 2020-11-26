Police Officer sacked over self service doughnut scam

A POLICE officer who used a carrot’s barcode of 7p to buy the pack of £9.95 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, has been sacked with superiors claiming his, “behaviour has undermined public confidence in the police”.

An on-duty police officer who intentionally used a carrots’ 7p barcode ina self service scam to purchase a £9.95 box of 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts has been sacked for gross misconduct.

Pc Simon Read claimed at a disciplinary hearing that he made an “honest mistake” at the self-service tills at Tesco Extra in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, which was borne out of “human error”.

But a panel ruled that his explanation was “lacking in credibility” and sacked him saying his behaviour on February 10 this year had “undermined public confidence in the police”.

The Cambridgeshire Police officer was in uniform when he purchased four items from the store – the tray of 12 doughnuts, the carrots, a sandwich and a drink.

He scanned the carrots barcode twice and failed to scan the doughnuts barcode, paying around £4 for the items instead of about £14.

