Police Chase Through Puerta del Sol in Madrid after Stolen Car

THE Police chase through the Puerta del Sol in Madrid was a strange sight to be seen as an unlicenced driver sped into the pedestrian area.

A man, aged 21, has been arrested by the Municipal Police of Madrid for multiple crimes including stealing a car, driving in the pedestrian area, and skipping traffic lights. The chase occurred at around 10pm on Tuesday after police saw a fast-moving car on Calle Mayor.

The police tried to detain the driver who then ignored them before skipping several sets of traffic lights and driving into the pedestrian area, before abandoning the vehicle. The pursuit then continued on foot before the arrest was made despite the driver putting up considerable resistance.

