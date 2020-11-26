Plans for new museum in Malaga

MALAGA City Council has received a proposal for the creation of a new museum to highlight the industrial heritage of the province.

Malaga laboratory, Fernandez Canivell, the manufacturer of Ceregumil tonic amongst other products, has proposed that the museum could be located at the Tabacalera building, the former tobacco factory, which already houses the Malaga Automobile Museum.

The laboratory has said that the plans for a new museum in Malaga are fuelled by the fact that the province has an important industrial history to highlight, and that they could provide all kinds of advertising posters and other items which could be used in a museum.

According to local Spanish daily Malaga Hoy, the company has decided to sell the Ceregumil brand, registered more than 100 years ago, to a Catalan firm to strengthen international distribution, although production will remain, at least for now, at the Parque Tecnologico Andalucia in Malaga with plans to introduce new products.

The company moved to its current location in 2009

