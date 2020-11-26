ONS survey shows UK COVID infections ‘show signs of levelling off’

AN Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey shows that UK COVID infections currently ‘show signs of levelling off’.

An ONS infection survey, from 15-21 November, estimates there were 633,000 cases in England.

This number identifies a promising drop of 31,700 on the previous week, although, this number still represents two-and-a-half times the figure at the start of October.

An Office for National Statistics survey in the summer was estimating a figure of just 28,000 and when the UK, which is nearing the end of its second lockdown in England, was coming out of the first lockdown at the end of May, the figure was around 33,000.

The ONS said in recent weeks the positivity rate for England “has shown signs of levelling”, but it is still increasing in the East Midlands with the country’s highest positivity rates coming out of Yorkshire and Humber, the North West and North East.

Alarmingly, positivity rates appear to have increased in Scotland over recent weeks, however, infections appear to have dropped in Wales and Northern Ireland.

