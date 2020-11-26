Number of offenders who swap fines for cleaning the streets skyrockets

The number of offenders who swap fines for cleaning the streets in Madrid has skyrocketed by 66.8 per cent since September 2019.

ACCORDING to the city council, the profile of the offender who typically opts for community type work as opposed to paying a fine is male, aged between 18 and 29, of Madrid origin and studying at university.

And the highest number of fines exchanged for cleaning in this program are the result of urinating on public roads, an offence classified as “serious” which carries a fine of €751.

The City Council wants to promote these exchanges to “achieve greater awareness of citizens about the importance of keeping the capital clean”.

“The Substitute Environmental Provision (PAS) program managed by the Environment and Mobility Area has progressively more followers.” said its manager, Borja Carabante.

He added: “participation has increased by 66.8 per cent since September 2019, the date on which the second contract of these characteristics began to function, until today, even with the break of three months as a result of the health crisis.”

