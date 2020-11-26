THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest Winter League match was on the River Jucar’s B2-B3 section.

There was a great turnout of 14 rather cold contestants who agreed afterwards that it was “not a good day at the office” although the early morning temperature of 7 degrees rose throughout the day to 16 after a cloudy start.

The water was very murky and only 33 fish totalling 50 kilos were caught, with best fish of the day weighing in at 3.25 kilos. Best catch of the day went to Frank Povey with 10 fish weighing 9.95 kilos, followed by George Savell (four fish weighing 6.9 kilos) and Jason Lawrence (six fish weighing 6.7 kilos).

The next match on December 9, again on the Jucar, will be the last before the Christmas break.

For further information contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and frank.povey@btopenworld.com) or call Ray Craig on 966 492 083.

