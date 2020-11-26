North Korean Gymnast Makes Daring Escape Over Border

A NORTH KOREAN gymnast reportedly escaped the dystopian state by vaulting a 10 ft fence along the border with South Korea.

An investigation is underway from South Korean authorities as to how the man, unnamed and aged in his late 20s, made the daring escape across one of the planet’s most secure borders. He evaded patrols and censors and managed to successfully navigate the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which is 2.5 km wide and packed with landmines.

South Korean officials first noticed him on surveillance footage bravely climbing a tall barbed-wire fence, and deployed several patrol units to hunt down what they feared could be a hostile agent. They apprehended the man one mile into South Korea, where the North Korean gymnast told them he was a defector from Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship.

Authorities reportedly forced him to demonstrate his gymnastic abilities to them to verify his outlandish escape story. Locked off from the rest of the world since Korea was divided, an estimated 32,000 people have made the risky journey across the border from the North since 1948.

