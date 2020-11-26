New Madrid Covid Hospital Doesn’t Have Enough Volunteers

NEW Covid hospital in Madrid doesn’t have enough volunteers to open its doors



The new Isabel Zendal emergency hospital in Madrid, due to open on December 1, did not receive enough requests for voluntary transfer from existing staff, so the Ministry of Health has said ‘forced displacements’ of existing staff will have to be made if the hospital is to open its doors.

The Ministry invited health personnel to apply for a voluntary move to the 699 positions in the new hospital, but on the closing date for applications on Monday, only 111 out of Madrid’s 70,000 health workers had applied.

For this reason, the Madrid Government has indicated that the General Directorate of Human Resources and Labour Relations will fill the vacancies by deploying staff from 11,324 existing contracts which are due for renewal. Regional President, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced on Wednesday, November 25 that these contracts will now be extended until June 30, 2021.

