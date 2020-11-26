NEIL Razor Ruddock Got Robbie Williams Fired From Take That 25 years ago



The truth is finally out as to why, 25 years ago, superstar Robbie Williams was fired from boyband Take That, with a revelation in the autobiography of former Liverpool footballer, Neil “Razor” Ruddock, “The World According To Razor”, that tells exactly of the circumstances surrounding one of pop music’s most famous sackings.

Razor states that he and his mates tried to invite Robbie to go on a drinking session to the famous resort of Marbella, Spain, but, instead of agreeing, Robbie turned them offer down, saying that he had a recording studio date with his Take That bandmates, “One of us gave him a call, and, instead of biting our hands off, he tried to blow us out. B*****ks to that, I said to the lads, let’s kidnap the f***er. We turned up at his place a few hours before the flight, grabbed his passport, packed him a few clothes, and then forced him on to the minibus”.

Razor took credit for his actions, “If it wasn’t for me he might never have got the sack and if he hadn’t been sacked we’d never have had “Angels”, “Let Me Entertain You”, and everything else the talented sod’s done since. In fact, he would have nothing if it weren’t for me getting him the sack. So, I invented Robbie Williams”.

