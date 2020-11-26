Music Producer Savagely Assaulted by French Police

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a music producer being savagely assaulted by French police officers in his Paris music studio.

The victim, Michel, was returning to his studio in the city’s 17th arrondissement on Saturday when a passing police patrol noticed he was not wearing a facemask. Three officers, two in uniform and one in plainclothes, bolted out of the vehicle and pushed Michel through the door of his workplace.

Footage taken from the studio’s CCTV shows the officers punching and kicking his body while smacking him on the head with truncheons ‘over and over again’. Michel has said he ‘didn’t know what was happening’, and the police’s level of violence made him fear they were not real officers. After calling for help his colleagues rushed to his aid and pushed the officers out of the building. They responded by calling reinforcements and hurling a tear gas canister through a window they smashed.

Michel was forced out of the building at gunpoint and held for 48 hours in a police station due to the ‘lies by police who outrageously assaulted him’ according to his lawyer. Michel was left with serious injuries, including a head wound that required stitches. All three officers have been suspended, with this case marking the third inquiry France have launched this week into police abuse. This follows a controversial new security law granting police sweeping new powers and privacies that MPs recently voted through.

