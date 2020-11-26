Missing puppy found by stranger who now won’t give him back

Teenager Melissa Baylis, 17, was heartbroken to discover nine-week-old Nelly – a Jack Russell Chihuahua Maltese cross, had escaped from her garden in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, last Saturday, November 21.

The teenager is convinced the puppy was stolen after noticing a bin had been moved, with the only gap in the fence three-fingers wide.

After reporting the incident to the police and posting an appeal on Facebook, Melissa’s mum was sent a strange message on Facebook from a woman who then deleted her account, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The message read, “I believe you have lost your puppy. On 21.11.20 approximately 1pm your puppy was found roaming around Ashton-under-Lyne.

“The puppy was found safe and due to irresponsible owners, it has left me no choice to find it a safe, caring home.

“Please count yourself lucky you have not been reported to the RSPCA.”

Melissa had taken a picture of her garden the day before the puppy went missing. She noticed that the following day, a bin had been moved into a different place.

“The only gap that she could have got through was only about three fingers wide,” Melissa added.

“I shared about her being missing on Facebook and then the woman sent my mum the message.

“I’m unsure as to whether it was a false account.

“She just sent that one message and then nothing was going through. She deleted her account and we couldn’t get in touch so we rang the police again.

“We had only had her for about a week and I can’t stop worrying about her.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

They asked anyone with information to get in touch.

