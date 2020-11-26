Met Officers Could Face Criminal Charges for Sharing Photos of Murdered Sisters

TWO Metropolitan police officers could face criminal prosecution for allegedly taking and sharing ‘inappropriate’ photos of two murdered sisters in June this year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has conducted a criminal investigation into the allegation that two Met officers captured and shared images of the bodies of two sisters who were stabbed to death in a north London park. The case has been passed onto the Crown Prosecution Service who could bring criminal charges against the two officers.

Bibaa Henry, 46, and her sister Nicole Smallman, 27, were celebrating Harry’s birthday with friends and family in Fryent Country Park in Brent. When they failed to return home, they were reported missing and their bodies were discovered in the park two days later. An 18-year-old man will face trial for the brutal double murder next summer.

The IOPC is also ‘examining potential breaches of honesty and integrity’ in the cases of six Met officers accused of sharing, having knowledge of, or viewed the ‘inappropriate’ photos of the murdered sisters and failed to report them. The photos were allegedly shared through WhatsApp. Another officer is under investigation for his response to initial reports of the victims’ disappearances ‘following an indication that they may not have progressed these reports appropriately’.

