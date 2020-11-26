Man Who Left Woman to Bleed to Death Has Sentence Confirmed

A MAN who left a woman to bleed to death has had 15-year prison sentence confirmed by the Supreme Court.

The man from Albox, Almeria, was originally sentenced to over 15 years by the Court of Almería after he beat the woman and then purposely left her to bleed to death. The supreme Court has now confirmed the sentence.

The woman was in a 4-year relationship with the man and had been subjected to domestic abuse. The crime happened in March 2018, when the woman was violently beaten, before falling backwards. The fall resulted in a blow to her head and extensive bleeding. The man did not seek any medical help for the woman, but instead moved her to the bedroom. The woman eventually blead to death from the injury.

The original sentence, that is now confirmed, was 13 years for murder and two years and three months for abuse.

