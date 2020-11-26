Madrid spends €3m on Christmas lights ahead of tonight’s ‘switch on’

Madrid City Council has spent €3 million on Christmas lights ahead of tonight’s ‘switch on’ – up on last year’s budget.

WITH the lighting of public roads and spaces one of the few Christmas activities that can go ahead as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic, Madrid has invested €3.17 million illuminating 210 towns and squares in the city.

Sources from the Madrid’s Government Area of ​​Works and Equipment told La Sexta that this “represents an increase in the budget compared to 2019″.

Last year, the total cost of festive lights amounted to €3,078,190.

However, sources pointed out that ” it must be taken into account that one of the most important events of the festivities has been cancelled, such as the parades of the Magi in the city’s districts”.

Not all of the festive plans have gone down well with some residents questioning why a kilometre long thread of lights which make up the national flag has been incorporated.

The Popular Party defended the move in a tweet, which said “There is no better symbol of unity in the difficult times that we are living”.

The lights will be switched on at 7.30pm this evening, Thursday, November 26.

