LYNX CUBS THRIVING

The beautiful Iberian Lynx is thriving thanks to an extensive and sustained breeding program.

The Iberian Lynx breeding programme has just announced that 32 new cubs are doing very well.

Although the numbers expected are only very slightly down from the breeding pairs, they are year on year increasing numbers, and this is the most encouraging news.

There are 18 male and 14 female cubs at the end of this years programme which means the cubs will eventually bolster the number further on their maturity.

Lynx Cubs can be retrained for the wild, and from this programme, there are 27 cubs destined for reintroduction to their natural habitat.

Breeding programmes are in Huelva Extremadura, and the Iberian Lynx is thought to be over 1.5 millions years old as a species.

