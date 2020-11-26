Lions help out in Javea

Lions help out

THE Javea, Denia and Pedregurer Lions Club donated €2,000 in vouchers to Javea’s Social Services department.

The vouchers are each worth €20 and will enable families with limited means to buy essential supplies in MasyMas supermarkets.

Rita Berruti, Javea’s Social Services councillor, thanked the Lions for their continuing commitment to Javea’s most vulnerable and for maintaining their aid year after year.

This year the Lions’ help was more valuable than ever, Berruti said, as it was so much more complicated for charities to raise funds as restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus had also prevented them from organising their usual events.

