LIGHTS JIM BUT WE DONT KNOW WHEN

The Malaga switch on this year will happen but with a slight twist!



Every year the Christmas lights in Malaga are switched on and its a spectacle to behold, loved by all and incredibly well attended, often with record crowds.

This year due to current restrictions it won’t, of course, be possible for those numbers to attend.

There will however be a ‘switch on’ of sorts on Friday, November 27 but the big difference this year will be the time of the switch on.

Council officials are sworn to secrecy about the timing of the switch on to avoid crowds, and it remains to be seen whether or not people will attend anyway.

There is, of course, a firm restriction on numbers, and there is still no more than six (6) people together rule, and they must be socially distanced.

There will be no ‘SHOW’ as such this year, but there will however be a Forest of light five (5) huge Christmas trees, and 7 new streets are to get extra lighting for the festive period.

Authorities urge people to obey the rules and keep socially distanced where applicable.

Together we can have the safest Christmas albeit considerably different from last year.

