Life After Death: Kenyan Comes Back To Life

LIFE After Death: Kenyan man ‘comes back to life’ as morgue prepares to embalm him

32-year-old Peter Kigen was rushed to Kapkatet hospital in Kericho County, Kenya on Tuesday, November 24 after collapsing at home. Shortly after arriving at the emergency department, medical staff informed his devastated family that he had died. Mr Kigen was then transferred to the morgue and staff prepared him for embalming. Ina shocking twist, the patient suddenly regained consciousness and began wailing on the morgue table.

Mr Kigen’s uncle, Denis Langat, told local channel Citizen TV that staff had only “casually checked” the patient before pronouncing him dead.

As part of the embalming process in the morgue, an incision was made into the patient’s leg to administer the formalin. At this point, morgue workers got the shock of their lives as Mr Kigen screamed out in pain and jumped up.

Once back on the hospital ward, Mr Kigen told reporters he was “happy to be alive and vowed to dedicate his life to evangelism”.

While being treated at the ward, Mr Kigen told journalists that he was

His family is now demanding justice, accusing the local hospital of negligence.

