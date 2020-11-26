JAPANESE Designer Coronavirus Facemasks Selling For £7,100 in a Tokyo store



Tokyo’s designer store, Cox Co’s Mask.com, last week started offering for sale, to the Japanese trendsetters, handmade, coronavirus facemasks, at a price the equivalent of around £7,100 each, adorned with 0.7-carat diamonds, 330 Japanese Akoya pearls, and 300 pieces of Swarovski crystal, with company bosses claiming people who are depressed by the current pandemic, can cheer themselves up by purchasing one of their opulent masks, with the health experts warning that facemasks might have to be used for a long time yet.

Azusa Kajitaka, who works as a concierge at the company’s store near Tokyo station commented, “Everyone is feeling down because of the coronavirus and it would be great if they could feel better by looking at one of these glittering masks. The jewellery and fabric industries have also been in a slump because of the coronavirus and so we did this as part of a project to help revitalise Japan”.

Aeon Co, who owns Cox Co’s Mask.com, has opened six stores since September, and are also selling their products online, but there are a large number of customers who enter the store and know the stunning masks are out of their price range.

