Irish footballer and a club coach charged over €2.7m heroin seizure

Irish footballer and a club coach have been charged over €2.7m heroin seizure in Dublin.

FORMER League of Ireland player Keith Quinn (31) and Bluebell football manager Andrew Noonan (41), face a trail hearing on January 28, after being charged with possession of drugs and possession with intent to supply, in the Dublin 15 area.

Both were refused bail on July 8 and appeared again before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court where books of evidence were served on them, reports breakingnews.ie.

The court was told it was a complex case and a number of electronic devices and technical data had to be examined, and international inquiries made.

The DPP directed trial on indictment and Judge Blake agreed to grant the return for trial order at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

