Hooded Assailants Rob Pharmacy at Gunpoint in Chiclana

HOODED assailants rob a Chiclana pharmacy at gunpoint before fleeing.

Two hooded men robbed the pharmacy on Mexico Street at around 7pm on Tuesday, while wearing ski masks to protect their identities. The pharmacy assistant was violently attacked by the hooded assailants and personal items were taken. The safe was also robbed but it is not known how much money the pair made off with.

The armed men were extremely fast but made a lot of noise before fleeing the scene of the crime. No suspects have been identified and both the Guardia Civil and the Local Police are investigating the armed robbery in the La Banda area.

