Hate crime probe launched into Telford school attack after video went viral

A HATE crime probe has been launched into the Telford school attack after the video of a boy being attacked went viral.
The West Mercia force said the attack was being treated as a hate crime after becoming aware of the video in what they described as an “incredibly distressing incident”.
West Mercia Police said: “We are treating this as a hate crime and with the utmost seriousness.
“Our inquiries into the motivation around the incident are continuing and we are working with our local communities to provide reassurance.”
The video appears to show a pupil from the Sikh community being pushed to the ground by two other boys and then struck a number of times in the head.
It takes 3.2 seconds to RT and help find them this happened at charlton school Telford involving a young Sikh Boy pic.twitter.com/lVVTzOM7Rp
— Danny (@doglab) November 25, 2020
A statement on the Charlton School website said: “We have taken swift, immediate and appropriate action, including sanctions and targeted intervention for the perpetrators,” it said.
“A police investigation is ongoing, and we are co-operating fully.”
