A HARLEY Street dentist to the celebrities who slept with a patient after wining and dining her at the Savoy claims he only carried a condom with him to carry water in an emergency.

-- Advertisement --



Dr Sahil Patel, 28, said he had the condom in his bag ‘for several years’ after attending a survival course.

The dentist took his patient for dinner at the Savoy on November 1, 2019 after completing her veneer treatment.

Dr Patel then accompanied the patient to her hotel room across the street and had sex with her, the tribunal heard.

The disciplinary hearing is being held in Marylebone, central London, near The Harley Street Smile Clinic, where Dr Patel is an associate dentist.

The clinic’s patients include TOWIE stars including Lauren Pope, James Lock, Frankie Essex and Kirk Norcross.

Giving evidence, Dr Patel admitted if the condom ‘was present without context then, yes it would show pre-planning’.

But he maintained he kept it ‘in a field craft kit which has been in my bag for several years, incidentally, since attending a training course. It’s used for water retention’.

Dr Patel claimed he had not intended to have sex and insisted he was about to return home before she asked him to stay at her hotel.

He told the panel after the Savoy date his ‘intention was to take the Tube home from Charing Cross Tube station.

‘I was invited by the patient to her hotel room which I accepted, which I appreciate now was wholly the wrong thing to do.

‘I’m not shying away from the fact that what I’ve done is wrong and it was unfair on the patient. I am sympathetic for the patient and I’m sorry everyone has to be here to analyse this case.

‘What happened was wrong and shouldn’t have happened, it was my mistake.’

The hearing continues on Friday, November 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Harley Street dentist says he didn’t plan to have sex with patient”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.