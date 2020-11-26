‘Growing concerns’ for missing 12-year-old girl

Tara Rippin
'Growing concerns' for missing 12-year-old girl
CREDIT: Bedfordshire Police

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl, with officers ‘growing increasingly concerned for her’.

RAYAH Fathallah was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday, November 26) at 6.45pm, and was last seen in south Bedfordshire wearing a grey tracksuit, black and white trainers and a grey headscarf.

Described as approximately 5’2’’ and slim, Rayah is believed to have got on a train to London, and has links to Croydon.

Anyone with information about Rayah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 344 of 25 November.


