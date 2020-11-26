NINETY-FIVE Calpe businesses-owners, many of them women, received financial assistance to offset the first State of Alarm lockdown.

Calpe town hall set aside a €52,869 allocation to help women owners and others whose businesses had been operating for less than three years and whose earnings were 50 per cent lower than during the same period in 2019.

-- Advertisement --



Subsidies of up to €600 per application went towards paying utilities bills or expenses incurred on loans for business premises or commercial vehicles.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Grants for Calpe’s businesswomen.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.