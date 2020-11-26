AMAZON workers in Germany have launched a strike to coincide with the Black Friday sales day to protest for better wages and conditions.

-- Advertisement --



The strikes began on Wednesday night and will continue until Saturday, clashing with the year’s number one sales day as prices across all retail are slashed on Friday the 27th. Workers at warehouses in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Rheinberg, Werne, Augsburg, and Koblenz took part in the action, which was organised by the Verdi labour union. The union estimated that ‘around 2500 people went on strike today, a higher number than in similar actions in the past’.

Workers are demanding increased pay and conditions following allegations that the e-commerce giant has not provided adequate safety for staff during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the US, 20,000 Amazon workers tested positive for coronavirus while the company made its largest quarterly profits since Jeff Bezos founded it in 1995.

Amazon claim that they offer ‘excellent’ pay and conditions that rival other employers, and said that most of their 11,000 German staff didn’t participate in the strike. The company also stated that customers should not worry about the strikes affecting their Black Friday orders. Germany is the company’s most profitable market outside of the United States.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “German Amazon Workers Strike Clashes with Black Friday”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.