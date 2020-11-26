Gender violence victims aren’t alone in Javea

JAVEA pharmacies are to become permanent Punto Violeta areas where gender violence victims may seek help.

Javea’s Equality councillor Montse Villaverde revealed the plan as she presented the municipality’s annual awareness campaign supporting the victims of gender-related violence.

This year’s slogan No estas sola (You aren’t alone) aims to remind the local population that ending sexism is everybody’s responsibility, while creating a Punto Violeta network where abused girls and women can ask for help or protection.

Until now Javea installed these information spots only during the fiestasand events like music festivals, Villaverde said.

The Equality department has now gone one step further thanks to cooperation from the municipality’s 14 pharmacies and three tourist information offices, the councillor announced.

“Pharmacies are places that everybody visits and where staff are used to giving personal attention adapted to each case. They are located throughout the municipality, are accessible from anywhere in the town and there is always a duty chemist,” said the councillor, who added that the tourist information offices were equally easy to locate.

The initiative received 100 per cent backing from all involved, who have now attended information sessions on handling gender violence cases and accessing psychological, legal and police help.

