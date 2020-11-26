Four Teens Charged in Connection to French Teacher Beheading

FOUR more teenagers have been charged in connection to the brutal beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty in October.

Three of the young students, aged between 13 and 14, are charged with ‘complicity in a terrorist murder’, following similar charges given to three other youths earlier this month. They were allegedly paid by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov to identify the teacher, who sparked controversy among some members of the Muslim community for using Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons satirising the Prophet Muhammad in a class on free speech.

Anzorov subsequently tracked the teacher down and beheaded him on a street near the school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburb northwest of Paris. The fourth teen to face trial over the incident is the daughter of Brahim Chnina, who launched a provocative online campaign against Paty following the controversial class.

She is charged with ‘slanderous denunciation’, having allegedly given her version of events about the class to a large audience of people despite having not attended it. The murder of Paty caused an outcry in France, where 250 people have lost their lives to Islamic terrorism since 2015. President Emmanuel Macron has promised to take serious measures in preventing future attacks.

