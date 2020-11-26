Fiat Chrysler to explore smart charging services for electric vehicles

FIAT Chrysler Automobiles joins forces with Kaluza to explore smart charging services for electric vehicles.

The two companies join forces in a mission to make charging cheaper, easier and more sustainable for electric vehicle (EV) drivers, the UK selected as a testbed for new EV innovation.

Kaluza’s platform will develop direct-to-car smart charging for the all-new Fiat 500 EV, enabling a richer customer experience and a more resilient energy system

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a leading global automaker, and Kaluza, a leading intelligent energy platform, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at exploring how to deliver cheaper, simpler and more sustainable EV charging services to FCA’s customers through Kaluza’s pioneering cloud platform.

A select group of Fiat 500 EV customers in the UK will be invited to trial the smart charging service during the first half of 2021, and provide ongoing feedback through dedicated forums.

Roberto Di Stefano, Head of e-Mobility for the EMEA Region at FCA, commented: “The agreement with Kaluza to explore smart charging technologies represents an excellent opportunity to reduce vehicles’ charging costs and subsequently the total cost of ownership.

“Furthermore, this innovation will allow our Fiat 500 EV customers to experience the benefits without the need to install specific charging equipment,” he concluded.

Sara Wood, CEO at Kaluza commented: “Collaboration between the transport and energy sectors will be crucial for the UK to reach net-zero emissions. We are excited to be working with FCA, a company that combines a unique automotive history with an ambitious vision for the future of e-Mobility.

“Together, we are putting a truly innovative technology in the hands of drivers, allowing them to unlock the full value of their electric vehicle and become active participants in a decarbonised energy future,” she concluded.

