Elvis Impersonator Arrested In Leeds During Live Facebook Stream

Elvis Presley impersonator, Dean Holland, was in the middle of a live-stream performance from his front-room in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on November 14, when suddenly a policeman wearing a facemask can be seen walking into view in the video camera, behind Holland, at which point the Elvis tribute lunged at the cop, before backing off again, and ripping his headphones off.

Then, two more officers are seen entering his home and are heard asking Holland to please calm down and turn the music off, “What the f***?”, Holland can be heard saying as he turns the music off, as an officer tells him, “We’ve been trying to get in for 20 minutes.”

Dean Holland explains to the officers that the whole confrontation is going out live in his video camera stream, with the female cop informing him that he is being arrested, as Holland’s mobile phone gets knocked over, still streaming live, the officer tells him his arrest is down to a “domestic assault” report.

The officer can be heard telling Holland to “calm down”, as he replies, “I am calm”, before swearing at the officers and being led away in handcuffs.

