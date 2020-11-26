Damm to distribute Grimbergen beer in Spain, Andorra and Gibraltar

DAMM is set to distribute Grimbergen beer in Spain, Andorra and Gibraltar which see an extension to the agreement signed with the Carlsberg Group in July, when it began to distribute Carlsberg beer in mainland Spain.

In a statement from Damm on Thursday, November 26, Spain’s leading beer and beverages company will also distribute Carlsberg in the Canary Islands, Andorra and Gibraltar from January 2021.

The new contract also expands the geographical scope of the initial agreement that grants Damm the distribution rights to the Carlsberg brand.

Grimbergen beers will be available through retail sales and in the hospitality industry in all these geographical areas and Damm will also be responsible for the sales and marketing of Grimbergen, including communication, consumer activations, and direct promotion at the point of sale.

Grimbergen beers are currently available in more than 50 countries around the world and the partnership with Damm will aim to increase consumer brand awareness and purchases.

The Damm portfolio will include Grimbergen Blonde, Grimbergen Double Ambrée and Grimbergen Belgian Pale Ale. All of these varieties will be available in 33cl bottles. Damm will also supply Grimbergen Double Ambrée in 20 litre kegs.

