Cryptic Crossword 1846

Play with our Cryptic Crossword every week – this week the issue 1846, and enjoy with the euro weekly news brain training.
1. Copper darts away topping 7
2. Hold up a kiosk 5
3. Took a picture that included an animal 5
4. Ship worker spreading waste beside road 7
5. Curious saint called Elmo initially 7
6. Penny and I set off for the ski run 5
7. Demure fashions start of trend 6
8. Examines ropes twisted around bottle opener 6
9. Wash thoroughly inside disc rubber 5
10. Relaxing set grin is problematic 7
11. Takes the edge off plants 5
12. Fought to supply material for drapers 7
13. Neil Armstrong's first up from another world 5
14. That woman taken in by father, ruined 6
15. Climber's soft shoe 7
16. Spare recipe for fruit 5
17. Once again considers, and pays to get back 7
18. Mad about the lies designed to delude 7
19. Sink Uboat team? 7
20. After half a day finish with an ally 6
