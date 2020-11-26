Cryptic Crossword 1846

1. Copper darts away topping 7

2. Hold up a kiosk 5

3. Took a picture that included an animal 5

4. Ship worker spreading waste beside road 7

5. Curious saint called Elmo initially 7

6. Penny and I set off for the ski run 5

7. Demure fashions start of trend 6

8. Examines ropes twisted around bottle opener 6

9. Wash thoroughly inside disc rubber 5

10. Relaxing set grin is problematic 7

11. Takes the edge off plants 5

12. Fought to supply material for drapers 7

13. Neil Armstrong's first up from another world 5

14. That woman taken in by father, ruined 6

15. Climber's soft shoe 7

16. Spare recipe for fruit 5

17. Once again considers, and pays to get back 7

18. Mad about the lies designed to delude 7

19. Sink Uboat team? 7