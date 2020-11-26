CCTV image released after security staff are racially abused, bitten and spat at

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after security staff were racially abused, bitten and spat at.

THE incident occurred at the Black Dog Ballroom in Manchester city centre when two security staff were assaulted, leaving one requiring medical attention.

The woman officers want to speak to is described as white, in her 30s, around 5ft 4inches tall, slim build and has long, dyed blonde hair.

At the time of the incident at around 1am on Sunday, September 20, she was wearing a white top and pink shorts.

PC Stuart Hammersley, of GMP’s Licensing team, said: “This is believed to have been an unprovoked attack of staff working to keep the public safe as they enjoyed their night out in the city centre.

“We’re keen to speak to the woman pictured and anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 6017 quoting incident number 280 of 20/09/2020.”

