Car production in the UK fell 18.2 per cent in October according to SMMT

CAR production in the UK fell 18.2 per cent in October, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), who has warned that Brexit will make things much worse.
Only 110,179 vehicles left the factory gates, according to the latest figures from the SMMT, as the Covid-19 pandemic and fresh lockdowns in many countries has led to weaker demand for cars.
With less stringent lockdown measures in Asia, exports to Japan and China were up 57.1 per cent and 9.7 per cent respectively, however, shipments to the US fell by 26 per cent and to the EU by 25.7 per cent.
The SMMT said: “The latest decline in output rounds off an extremely tough 10 months for UK carmakers and suppliers.”
Production is down more than a third (33.8 per cent) since January to 743,003 vehicles, compared with the same period last year which translates into 379,308 fewer cars worth some £10.4 billion (€11.6 billion).
Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive, stressed the importance of getting a Brexit deal:
“These figures are yet more bad news for an industry battered by Covid, Brexit and, now, the unprecedented challenge of a complete shift to electrified vehicles in under a decade. While the sector has demonstrated its resilience, we need the right conditions to remain competitive both as a manufacturing nation and a progressive market.
“Yesterday’s Spending Review recognised the need to invest in a green industrial revolution, but this must be at globally competitive levels and equal to the scale of ambition to keep this sector match fit.
“Above all, we must have a Brexit deal, one with zero tariffs, zero quotas and rules of origin that benefit existing products and the next generation of zero-emission cars, as well as a phase in period that allows this transition to be ‘made in Britain’.”
