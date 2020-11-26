Car production in the UK fell 18.2 per cent in October according to SMMT

CAR production in the UK fell 18.2 per cent in October, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), who has warned that Brexit will make things much worse.

Only 110,179 vehicles left the factory gates, according to the latest figures from the SMMT, as the Covid-19 pandemic and fresh lockdowns in many countries has led to weaker demand for cars.

With less stringent lockdown measures in Asia, exports to Japan and China were up 57.1 per cent and 9.7 per cent respectively, however, shipments to the US fell by 26 per cent and to the EU by 25.7 per cent.