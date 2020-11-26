Canada’s Trudeau Pranked by Russians Pretending to be Greta Thuberg

CANADA’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the latest world leader to be pranked by Russian comedians when they called him pretending to be Greta Thunberg.

In a ten-minute phone call, recorded in January and released recently, pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov pretended to be Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate change activist, using a bot to mimic the Swedish teen’s voice.

‘Greta’ tells Trudeau she is concerned about the ‘growing international crisis and anticipation of the world war’. The call was made just days after Iran shot down a Ukrainian plane killing 176 passengers. When she asks the Canadian PM about Donald Trump, who she describes with an expletive, Trudeau diplomatically says that he must ‘work with world leaders that other people choose’ while conceding that he certainly understands ‘that people can feel very, very strongly about him’.

The pranksters raise the absurdity levels when ‘Greta’ asks Trudeau if he could arrange a meeting between her and ‘Terrance and Philip’, satirical Canadian parodies in the US animated show ‘South Park’. ‘I don’t personally know them. I believe they are South Park parodies of Canadians’, says the increasingly suspicious Trudeau before ‘promptly’ ending the call.

The Canadian government said the incident was ‘not the first prank call of a world leader’. The Russian comedy duo has also targeted Prince Harry, Boris Johnson, and Kamala Harris.

