CADIZ was left in the dark on Wednesday night after a substation explosion, possibly caused by a lightning strike.

The blackout occurred at around 9pm as the weather in the area worsened. The Cadiz capital suffered a blackout affecting part of the Paseo Marítimo and El Balon amongst other areas. The blackout was felt further afield too on the island of San Fernando, in Chiclana, Puerto Real and El Puerto.

-- Advertisement --



Engineers thought that a possible lightning strike was the cause of the issue as the substation in Puerto Real suffered from an explosion. If lightning had struck, then the Electrical Transformation Centre near the Puerto Real Hospital Clinico, would have experienced problems. Power was successfully restored to all areas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cadiz Left in the Dark after Substation Explosion and Lightning”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.