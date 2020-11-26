Brits arrested in Coin marihuana bust

THREE people, including British expats, were arrested in Coin after Guardia Civil discovered a marihuana plantation in a basement.

In an operation codenamed Balsas II, which began when Guardia Civil learned of the existence of an indoor marihuana plantation in an underground storage unit on a property in Coin, three people have been charged with crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal organization, attacking an officer of the law, illegal weapons possession and illegally connecting to the electric supply.

An illegal connection to a nearby electric pylon had been carried out underground from the basement, which was watched constantly by two members of the organization who lived on neighbouring land.

The leaders of the criminal organization, who are British, live on luxury urbanizations in Marbella and visited the property every so often to question the people in charge of taking care of the plantation.

Four properties in Coin and Marbella have been searched and Guardia Civil have seized €30,000 in cash, two vehicles, air guns, a shotgun and 150 marihuana plants.

