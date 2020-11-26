Brit Instagrammer arrested in Marbella

A BRITISH Instagrammer, identified at R.T., has been arrested by National Police in Marbella.

The 27-year-old, who posted videos and images on Instagram in which he was committing criminal acts such as dangerous driving and pushing a vehicle into a river in Marbella, has been charged with crimes against road safety and against the environment, as well as document forgery.

He was known for driving dangerously and on one occasion, put the Guadaiza River at serious risk of contamination by pushing a BMW into the water, accompanied by four other men and a woman. They abandoned the vehicle after removing the license plates.

At the time of his arrest, the police found two cars near his home, both with the same license plates, belonging to the detainee, which had featured in some of his videos.

The investigation began when the police removed the vehicle from the river and identified the owner after seeing the video.

Several other people have been charged by National Police in the investigation and all of the videos on his Instagram account which constituted a crime have been removed.

