Breaking News – London and Liverpool go into Tier 2

BREAKING NEWS – Relief as London and Liverpool both go into Tier 2 lockdown

The UK government has announced that 31 regions will move into the highest level of lockdown, 38 areas in the middle Tier 2, and just three parts of England will be under the lowest level of restrictions. The new measures will come into effect on Wednesday, December 2 when the current lockdown restrictions come to an end.

Matt Hancock said this morning: “We cannot simply flick a switch and try to return to life straight back to normal.

“If we did this we would undo the hard work of so many and see the NHS overwhelmed.”

London and Liverpool have been placed in Tier 2, which means that groups of up to 6 can gather outside and that restaurants and bars which serve food can reopen. Last orders are at 10pm and establishments must close by 11pm.

However, the news is not as positive for Manchester, Hull, Newcastle, Birmingham and Wolverhampton, who will face a more severe Tier 3 lockdown, with restaurants, bars and clubs all forced to close. Households will also be banned from mixing, either indoors or outdoors, with the exception of the five day exemption over Christmas.

The Government’s postcode checker crashed this morning as thousands of people tried to see what their new tiers would be, but full information of the restrictions throughout the UK can be found here.

