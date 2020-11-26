Breaking News – Harvester, All Bar One and Toby Carvery job cuts

ONE of the UK’s best-known hospitality chains has cut 1,300 jobs, with all workers set to leave by Christmas.

Mitchells and Butlers, who own multi-nationals Harvester, All Bar One and Toby Carvery claim more than 1,000 workers have been placed on consultation.

The company said it can no longer support the positions due to lockdown restrictions that could see many regions placed into Tier 3 measures.

Latest figures show Mitchells and Butlers has taken a £123million loss since the start of the pandemic.

The majority of Harvester, All Bar One and Toby Carvery branches remain temporarily closed across England, though many of its 1,700 outlets could reopen in Tier 1 and 2 regions from December 2.

However, even in these areas, trading will be limited to 11pm with last orders at 10pm.

The pub chain which employs 44,000 people in around 1,700 restaurants, furloughed 99 per cent of its workforce in March.

