BREAKING News – Andalucía Christmas coronavirus measures won’t be revealed until mid-December

The Junta de Andalucía has revealed that it will wait until mid-December to agree on coronavirus measures for the Christmas holidays. Although the government hopes it will be able to relax the restrictions over the festive period to facilitate family gatherings, officials insist the rules will depend on the numbers of infections and hospitalisations over the coming weeks.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking on Wednesday, November 25, president of the board Juanma Moreno said that “meetings at Christmas dinners or lunches may be six, eight or twelve people” but that “everything is highly conditioned” on what happens between now and the 11th or 12th of December, “dates on which we will know if we are going well or badly.”

The local government has insisted that decisions will be made in Andalucía, for Andalucía, regardless of what the central government proposes.

The minister for Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, asked the government on Wednesday “to act as cohesively as possibly but respecting the peculiarities of the area and health districts at the same time.”

Aguirre made it clear that “the measures taken in Andalucía will be made based on the epidemiological situation that the community presents in the next two weeks and in accordance with the criteria of the experts.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – Andalucía coronavirus measures revealed mid-December”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.