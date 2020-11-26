Brave Grandma Fights Off Burglar Only Days before Turing 90

BRAVE grandma fights off a burglar in her kitchen in Fife only days before turning 90.

Micheline Stephen, known as Michelle to her friends fought off the burglar only two days before her 90th birthday. Micheline, from Cupar in Fife, walked into her kitchen on November 20, to find someone there. She initially thought it was her grandson, before soon realising that someone had broken into her house.

According to Edinburgh Live, Micheline “tried to yank him by the rucksack he was wearing to stop him escaping through her window calling him a ‘wee sh**e’ but he managed to get away”.

The grandma originally born in France has not let the robbery phase her, although she is worried that the robber may strike another house in the area, she said “I told him that he was a wee sh**e.”

“How dare he come to an old person’s home to do that?

“I’m old but some people are much worse than I am and would not have put up a fight.

“I want other people to stay vigilant.”

The robber made off with Micheline’s lighter and cigarettes and police investigations continue.

