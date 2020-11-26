Attacker that Threw Boy off Tate Modern Starts Appeal

THE attacker that threw a 6-year-old boy off the viewing platform of the Tate Modern is set to appeal his sentence.

The horrifying attack took place last year in August when Jonty Bravery, 19, went through with his plan to throw a stranger from the platform and get in the news. Jonty selected the boy after spending some time on the platform before choosing who would be his victim.

According to the Evening Standard “The Tate Modern attack happened on August 4 last year, when Bravery headed to the gallery’s viewing gallery with the intention of throwing a stranger over the edge.”

The boy suffered extensive injuries from the fall that the side of the Tate Modern only partially broke, before landing on the roof of the fifth floor. The injuries sustained included spinal damage. The magistrate court has been told that Jonty will appeal the decision to send him to prison, as he believes that he should be at Broadmoor Hospital instead of in prison.

