ARCHAEOLOGISTS search for remains of martyred nuns tortured and murdered during World War II



A team of archaeologists led by Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) is searching for the remains of three nuns who were tortured and murdered by Soviet war criminals before the end of World War II. The dig is taking place at a former burial site in the city of Olsztyn, northeast Poland.

The nuns, who worked in St Mary’s Hospital and organised funerals in the cemetery, were killed after the Red Army marched into Olsztyn in the winter of 1945.

IPN said: “The aim of the work was to find the remains of the sisters – victims of Soviet terror.

“Objects of a religious nature found near a few of the people suggest the graves of nuns and priest have been discovered.

“Among the found people, remains were selected that were assumed to be the three wanted sisters – martyrs from 1945.

“The skeletons will now be subjected to anthropological examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Gdansk.”

