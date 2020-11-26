A Quarter Of Valencian Doctors Contemplate Moving

A quarter of young Valencian doctors contemplate moving to another autonomous region or country

According to a survey by the Board of Young Family Physicians (MJF), 75% of young Valencian doctors feel dissatisfied with their job or job prospects in the region, and a quarter of those surveyed have contemplated moving to a different autonomous community, or even a different country.

The survey was launched in an attempt to “influence the Ministry of Health and obtain changes in the working conditions of this group,” according to the MJF.

The results show that “the current situation of young family doctors cannot be prolonged, since from the beginning of their working careers they are being victims of burnout, a social problem that affects both doctors and patients and which the administration must respond”, according to experts.

The survey revealed that 85% have thought about emigration at some point, the main motivations being improvements in working conditions (45%) and financial compensation (36%).

Asked which regions in Spain were preferable, Murcia, the Basque Country, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Castilla-La Mancha came out on top, while England, Ireland, the US and France were listed as the top destinations for young doctors internationally.

